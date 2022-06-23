HONOLULU (KHON2) — A working cattle ranch on 3,600 acres on the east side of Maui went on sale on Tuesday, June 21. It has rolling green pastures, mountain and ocean views, and it’s right next to Oprah’s property. For $75 million, you can become her neighbor.

Bio-Logical Capital is looking for a conservation-minded buyer to steward Hāna Ranch and preserve the land’s agricultural legacy, as well as protect the property’s historic ranching tradition.

“It is a bittersweet moment for us to look for the future steward of Hāna Ranch after nearly a decade of transformation to become one of Hawai‘i’s leading sustainable cattle companies,” Grant McCargo, founder and CEO of Bio-Logical Capital, said in the announcement.

Hāna Ranch is comprised of 37 separate parcels, and Bio-Logical Capital will dedicate six to the County of Maui to develop affordable housing for local residents. The company has offered its expertise to support the planning process for the 15.5 acres adjacent to Pā‘ani Mai Park.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty has listed Hāna Ranch for $75 million. (Courtesy: Dante Parducci)

Bio-Logical Capital has invested $26 million in the past eight years to improve Hāna Ranch by implementing elements of sustainable agriculture. The company says their management of the ranch has helped address food security on the island — the ranch is home to a grass-fed herd of 1,000 cattle and seven acres of orchards with breadfruit, banana, citrus and papaya.

Hāna Ranch also partners with several organizations, including Ke Ao Hali‘i, Hāna High School, Maui Food Innovation Center at the University of Hawaiʻi and Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative.

The property is listed with Island Sotheby’s International Realty. The listing agent, Dan Omer, R (S), was also the chief operating officer of Hāna Ranch for its prior owners. ​Click here for more info.