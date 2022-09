HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department said a hiker fell and suffered a severe leg/foot injury on the trail to Kaihalulu.

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at around 4:38 p.m.

According to MFD, the hiker was airlifted by Air 1 and was transferred to the Maui Medevac at Hana Ballpark. The injured hiker was then transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

