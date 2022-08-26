HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council in hopes they will accept the dedication of parks and Dairy Road roadway parcel from Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) Properties.

On August 12, the land acquisition agreement was announced by the mayor and the president and CEO of Alexander & Baldwin, Chris Benjamin.

“As Maui grows, we will ensure that our parks and recreational amenities are managed in a way that is equitable, to benefit everyone who lives and works here,” said Mayor Victorino.

Victorino continued, “The County’s acquisition of Baldwin Beach Park, Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point), the 4 acres of shoreline between Mama’s Fish House and Hoʻokipa allows us to establish a North Shore Preservation Zone in perpetuity. The gifts of lands adjacent to Hoaloha Park in Kahului and Rainbow Park in Makawao are icing on the cake. Again, I thank A&B for continuing its legacy of good corporate citizenship.”

The County of Maui will receive eight roadway parcels on, and near, Dairy Road in Kahului as part of the land acquisition agreement.

A&B donated more than 45 acres of land specifically for parks and open space, which took more than two years of negotiations led by the mayor and his administrative team.

Mayor Victorino said there will be no cost to Maui County taxpayers to obtain these important lands.

“Mahalo to Mayor Victorino and Chris Benjamin for making this vision a reality,” said community advocate Kai Nishiki. “Protecting and preserving our beaches and shorelines for local residents is essential now and for future generations. This is excellent news for everyone who loves Maui.”