KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is cancelling its daily Kahului to Las Vegas flight because of a national engine recall.

Manufacturer Pratt and Whitney announced the recall this week of airbus a-321 neo engines which are used by some of Hawaiian’s mainland flights.

“There’s some question about something with the reliability, and they’re gonna have to fix that,” said Aviation expert Peter Forman. “So, what the airlines do is they take a few of the airplanes out of the fleet at a time, get them over to the manufacturer, have the manufacturer work their magic on them and get them back.”

Those planes will have to be flown to the mainland for inspection within the next 12 months.

Because of that, a Hawaiian air spokesman said the Kahului to Las Vegas flights will be suspended from Aug. 5 through Aug. 31.

“After learning from Pratt & Whitney this week that some Airbus A321neo engines will require additional inspections, we have started to proactively adjust our schedule to minimize travel disruptions. From Aug. 5-31 we will suspend our daily Kahului-Las Vegas flight and reaccommodate our guests on our Honolulu-Las Vegas flights or provide alternative solutions that best meet their travel needs. We sincerely apologize to our guests for the inconvenience as we continue to work with Pratt & Whitney to mitigate the impact of its engine checks in coming months.” — Hawaiian Airlines

This means that Maui passengers will have to fly to Honolulu to travel to Las Vegas. So, keep these interruptions in service in mind as you make your August travel plans.