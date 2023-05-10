KIPAHULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials said that they are in the process of dealing with the safety issues that have arisen from Hāna Highway on Maui.

According to Maui County Officials, there have been dangerous rockfalls that have created unsafe conditions for drivers who use the highway.

The closure will impact Hana Highway from Alelele to Lelekea bridges near Kīpahulu which are located in East Maui. The closure begins on the evening of Wednesday, May 10.

Officials are advising motorists that they will not be able to travel between Hāna and Kaupō using Hāna Highway during the time period of the road closure. Officials also said that these repairs have the potential of lasting for up to a month.

A photo shows the dangerous conditions on Hāna Highway that are putting drivers and their vehicles at risk on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 on Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui County)

Maui County Officials said that crews will be working to stabilize cliffside conditions. This includes removing loose rocks in the area.

There was an engineering assessment on Wednesday, May 10 that deemed the cliffside surrounding the highway as unsafe for use.

A photo shows the dangerous conditions on Hāna Highway that are putting drivers and their vehicles at risk on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 on Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui County)

According to Maui County Officials, there will be message boards placed in Kanaio and in Hāna in a move the county is making to ensure messages are getting to motorists that will update drivers on the road closure.

A photo shows a car that was damaged on Hāna Highway from a rockfall that are putting drivers and their vehicles at risk on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 on Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui County)

Officials said that “last week, a vehicle was damaged in the area from rocks and cliffside mud.”

The driver was not injured, according to Maui County Officials; but the incident did trigger the assessment that took place on Wednesday in order to deal with those safety conditions.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while the repairs are underway.