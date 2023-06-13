HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Josh Green, M.D. announced that he has signed legislation that will expand access to healthcare on Maui. This move is to secure and uplift career advancement opportunities for healthcare workers in Hawaiʻi.

“These bills emphasize the importance of our health and education systems, in meeting the healthcare needs of residents across our state,” said Gov. Green. “Both bills represent the collaborative efforts between my Administration and the Legislature to help address these needs.”

Gov. Green signed HB 353 in order to address the statewide shortage of healthcare workers.

“An acute-care hospital is greatly needed for West Maui. The island has seen tremendous growth and protected rates of growth and visitors going forward are unprecedented,” he said.

The new law appropriates $130,000 for instructional costs for the following:

Certified Nurse Aide-to-Practical Nurse Bridge Program at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

$200,000 to provide student aid to participants in the CNA-to-LPN Program at the school.

“In addition to providing greater access to health care for the people of Maui, completion of a West Maui Hospital and Medical Center will also generate excellent job opportunities for residents in the community,” added Gov. Green.

According to Gov. Green, this new appropriation measure includes funds for tuition, fees, supplies and related costs.

“We are so very grateful to Governor Green for signing this bill, authorizing up to $20M in special purpose revenue bonds to help our foundation with financing costs for the long-planned West Maui Hospital and Medical Center,” said Jo Anne Johnson Winer, of the West Maui Hospital Foundation. “Our West Maui community can now see its long-time hopes and dreams become reality.”

The new program is especially designed to help working certified nurse aids and other healthcare professionals who want to advance their careers and become licensed practical nurses.

“This funding contributes to a robust education system in providing health workforce education and training, to enhance the quality of health care in our community and address the dire shortage of health care workers in our state,” said Gov. Green.

Gov. Green said the program will partner with Hale Makua, ʻOhana Pacific Health and Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi to provide eligible Maui and Oʻahu healthcare professionals with the opportunity to pursue advanced training which leads to higher pay.

Governor Josh Green M.D. signs healthcare expansion bills for Maui County, Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo/Governor Josh Green M.D.)

“These two bills came out of the community and were actually driven by the community,” said Hawaii State Senator Gil Keith-Agaran. “Getting the financing [for West Maui Hospital and Medical Center] has been going on for a long time; that is not something we can take credit for.”

Sen. Keith-Agaran went on further.

“The other bill, from Representative Hashimoto, again came through the community,” added Sen. Keith-Agaran. “HB353 was probably one of the easiest bills to move through the legislature this year … because the expansion will also provide more health care positions on Kaua‘i and O‘ahu – this is helpful for health care throughout the state.”

The following are the Acts signed by Gov. Green:

Act 73, H.B. No. 1255, H.D. 1, S.D. 1, C.D. 1 , Relating to Special Purpose Revenue Bonds: Authorizes the issuance of up to $20M in special purpose revenue bonds to assist West Maui Hospital Foundation, Inc. in the construction of West Maui Hospital and Medical Center in the county of Maui, including any necessary infrastructure. (CD1)

, Relating to Special Purpose Revenue Bonds: Act 74, H.B. No. 353, H.D. 1, S.D. 1, C.D. 1 , Relating to Health Care Education: Appropriates funds for the expansion of the certified nurse aide to practical nurse bridge program at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui college, including funding for instructional costs and student aid. The allocation for the Certified Nurse Aide-to-Practical Nurse Bridge Program at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will receive $130,000 for instructional costs, while $200,000 will be provided for student aid to be applied toward tuition, fees, supplies, and related costs. (CD1)

“This is a proud day for UH Maui, as we will be able to contribute greatly to helping our state’s health care system staff up, while at the same time, affording certified nurse aides an opportunity to advance their careers through the bridge program,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana.