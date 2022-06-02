HONOLULU (KHON2) — World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8, and in honor of the day, Project Reef is partnering with a luxury resort on Maui to encourage “breaking up” with chemical sunscreens in order to protect and preserve coral reefs and other marine species.

To kick off the collaboration, Project Reef will host an on-site sunscreen swap at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Guests may visit the Beachfront Landing between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to turn in their chemical sunscreen in exchange for a free Project Reef Mineral SPF 30.

“Since we introduced Project Reef in March 2022, we have been full steam ahead working to ban chemical sunscreens in the U.S.,” Matt Roomet, Founder of Project Reef, said in the announcement. “This collaboration comes at a perfect time, as it allows us to spread our mission to more consumers and educate on the importance of breaking up with chemical sunscreen and switching to mineral now.”

Beginning June 8, Four Seasons Resort Maui will offer complimentary sunscreen across the pools and beach. It’s reef-safe, vegan, cruelty free, broad-spectrum and non-nano.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino signed Bill 135 into law, which was then enacted as Maui County Ordinance 5306. In October, it will be against the law to sell, distribute and use non-mineral sunscreens in Maui County.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Ordinance 5306 recognizes that many chemicals in non-mineral sunscreens have been shown to threaten the health of coastal waters, coral reefs and other marine species.

For more information, click here.