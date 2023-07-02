KAHALUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Sunday, July 2, the Maui Fire Department said their fire personnel responded to a 911 call at 12:04 a.m.

The call led MFD personnel to Kamehameha Avenue in the Kahului area of Maui.

According to MFD, their fire crews arrived to find a single-family residence that had become fully engulfed with flames.

While MFD personnel worked hard to extinguish the fire, they also evacuated individuals from a detached home nearby.

The detached home contained ohana; so, they were evacuated to ensure that they were not physically impacted from the fire spreading to neighboring residences.

MFD said that fire personnel were able to get the fire under control by 12:35 a.m. but that they were not able to fully extinguish the fire until 3:47 a.m.

MFD said that a single occupant developed breathing difficulties during the blaze. That person was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku.

There were two occupants that became displaced due to the fire.

MFD said that they have estimated that the fire caused $150,000 in damages to the structure and $5,000 in damages to its contents.

According to MFD, they have not yet determined the origin or source of the fire.