HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Maui Monday night.
As police investigate, they have shut down Honoapiilani Highway near mile marker 13 in Olowalu.
by: Elizabeth Ufi
