HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday when KHON2.com introduces you to an amazingly adorable companion who is ready to be loved and give love.

But, before we begin, we’d like to give a shout out to Odie from June 2023 who was featured on Wags ‘n Whiskers. He’s found a forever home!

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Lots of love to Odie as he embarks on a brand-new journey with his new family.

Ok, now, let’s meet Ernest.

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest is currently at the Maui Humane Society.

Ernest looks off into the distance in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest is a 10-year-old black and white mix-breed dog. He weighs 80 pounds; so, he’ll need some room to be able to stretch around in.

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

He loves to play with tennis balls “with a flaming passion!” said his caretakers at MHS.

Ernest poses for a photo while playing with tennis balls in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while playing with tennis balls in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while playing with tennis balls in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while playing with tennis balls in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while playing with tennis balls in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while playing with tennis balls in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while playing with tennis balls in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while playing with tennis balls in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

“Ernest is also a smarty pants! He knows sit, shake, down, jump, speak and hug! He loves to give hugs,” said a spokesperson for MHS.

Ernest loves playing with his human friends in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest loves playing with his human friends in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest loves playing with his human friends in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest loves to by your side and craves affection. He has spent most of his time in foster homes instead of the shelter; so, he’s had ample opportunity to socialize and develop an immensely loving personality.

Ernest looks off into the distance in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest is available for adoption to a forever family that will love him like he’s part of the family.

Ernest poses for a photo in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

“His foster parents say that his favorite food is vanilla ice cream. He sleeps in the silliest positions. He is a wonderful house dog and does well when left alone. He is fully potty trained, easy to please and a dog for all occasions!” said a spokesperson for MHS.

Ernest poses for a photo with sunglasses in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo with sunglasses in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo with sunglasses in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

He is super cuddly and has a relaxed personality. However, when it’s time to play, be ready to see him spring into action.

Ernest poses for a photo while wearing a hat in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while wearing a face mask in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while wearing a hat in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Ernest poses for a photo while wearing a hat in Puunene, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Humane Society)

Sadly, Ernest has had little to no adoption interest during his time with MHS. Whether it’s due to his size, age or because the right family simply has not found him yet, Ernest is on the hunt for a loving home that will treat him with love and kindness.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, if you have a big heart and are looking for a companion that will love you to the end with all their heart, then look no further than Ernest. He’s waiting for you at the Maui Humane Society.