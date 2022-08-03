Syringes with vaccines against Monkeypox are ready to be used at a medical center in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said a community health facility on Maui called Malama I Ke Ola Health Center is offering monkeypox vaccine appointments on certain days.

Individuals are advised to schedule an appointment on Mondays to Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The health department said high-risk individuals may schedule an appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, call 808-871-7772.