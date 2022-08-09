HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 1982, a 15-year-old girl from Palo Alto, California, was last seen by her boyfriend walking to a bus stop in Sunnyvale. The next morning, a truck driver making a delivery discovered her body in the bushes at the base of a blood-stained cinderblock wall. According to the detective who investigated the case, she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.

Her killer walked free for nearly 40 years until Aug. 2 when Hawaii resident Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested in the death of Karen Stitt.

Ramirez, 75, was arrested at his home in Makawao, Maui, and will be extradited to California for his next court date. He faces murder, kidnapping and rape charges. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Despite extensive investigation, there were no leads for decades. In 2000, after the advent of DNA analysis, swabs were taken from the crime scene, as well as from items collected from Stitt’s body. However, there were no matches to anyone in the system at the time.

Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto. (Courtesy: Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office)

Gary Ramirez. The date the photo was taken is unknown. (Courtesy: Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office)

Gary Ramirez in 1979. (Courtesy: Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office)

Then in 2021, Sunnyvale DPS Detective Matt Hutchison received a tip that Stitt’s killer was likely one of four brothers from Fresno where Ramirez grew up and attended high school. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1970s, he frequented or resided in the Bay Area, Colorado and Hawaii.

Early this year, Detective Hutchison found one of Ramirez’s family members on social media. DNA sample was then obtained from the family member and sent to the lab for comparison. Ramirez was identified as the likely source of blood and bodily fluid left at the crime scene. The Santa Clara County DA’s Crime Lab confirmed that identification last week.

It took months of planning before they could arrest Ramirez on Maui. The operation was a coordinated effort between Santa Clara County, Maui and federal law enforcement authorities.

The case is still an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Matthew Hutchison at 408-730-7100 or the DA’s Office Cold Case Prosecutor Rob Baker at rbaker@dao.sccgov.org.