HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The luxury Yacht named Nakoa became stranded on Feb. 20 near Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District in very shallow water.

The salvaging attempts have been slow with fuel leaks and reef and live rock damage.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced on Friday, March, 3, that they will begin salvage attempts again this weekend.

“We continue to face a challenging set of circumstances with this salvage operation, and we have found it difficult to find qualified industry partners willing to do this work,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang.

DLNR has been working with Visionary Marine, LLC and Sause Brothers, Inc. to deal with this very complicated salvage work.

“We want everyone to know that we and our partners are working as efficiently, as quickly and most importantly as safely as possible to resolve this situation with the least amount of additional damage to the marine environment,” added Chang.

Two previous attempts to salvage were unsuccessful when the rigging attached to Nakoa were not strong enough. Then, strong winds this week prevented continued efforts to remove the 94-foot, 120-ton luxury yacht.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all the people who cherish the waters and environment of Honolua and Mokulē‘ia bays; [and] we hope to have good news to report later in the weekend,” concluded Chang.