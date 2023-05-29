HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials said a brush fire was approaching 11350 Honoapiilani Hwy in Olowalu on Monday.
As crews responded to the incident, roads were closed at milepost 13.5 however they have since been reopened.
