HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kalama Skate Park will be holding their grand opening on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

According to Maui County Department of Recreation, the park is located at 1900 South Kihei Road and is ready for the grand reveal.

Construction work included new decking for the skate park’s vertical ramp and halfpipe, rebuilt staircases, repainted railings and new fencing around the park.

Terri Cross-Anderson, the CIP Coordinator for the County of Maui, said construction has been underway for a few years and the community is ready for the grand opening.

“At the grand-opening there will be a blessing, then people will be once again get to skating,” said Cross-Anderson.

For more information about this skate park, head to Maui County’s website.