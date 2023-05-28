A portion of Hana Highway on Maui damaged after rockfalls near Kipahulu, Hawaii on May, 2023. (County of Maui)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui is holding community meetings to discuss the impacts of a road closure after rockfalls damaged a vehicle and roadway near Kipahulu.

Maui officials said the incident that happened in the beginning of May forced a one-mile road closure of Hana Highway from Alelele to Lelekea bridges due to unsafe conditions.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

After assessing the area, a consultant told the county that roughly 1,500 tons of rock debris needed to be removed.

The initial emergency cliffside stabilization work will cost approximately $900,000, said the county.

Maui officials will be informing residents and businesses about the rock scaling during three meetings.

Two meetings will be in East Maui and a third in Kaupo located at these places:

Kalena Triangle: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3

Wananalua Church hall: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Kaupo School: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4

According to the county, motorists who approach the barricade closure from certain road areas must make a U-turn and return the way they came. Haleakalā National Park Kīpahulu District remains accessible through Hāna Highway.

To report any impacts of the closure fill out this online form created by Maui County.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For more information on the community meetings you can contact the mayor’s office at (808) 270-7855.