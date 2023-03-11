KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Construction Industry of Maui has announced that they are now accepting applications from graduating Maui high school students for their Bob Poulson CIM Scholarships awards.

The awards total is $60,000. There will be two recipients who will receive $30,000 each that will support their pursuit of degrees in architecture, engineering, construction, landscaping or other applicable programs.

The scholarship program means to encourage Hawai’i’s young people to keep their knowledge and skills in their local Maui communities once they have completed their degrees.

“We are excited to offer these scholarships to two deserving Maui students,” said Michelle Heller, CIM Chair and owner of Da Kine Paints, LLC.

The requirements for the two scholarships include:

Applicants must be residents of Maui.

Applicants must be a graduate of a Maui County high school.

Applicants must be enrolled and entering a two- or four-year degree program in an applicable construction or design field.

Applicants must submit a compelling 1,500-word essay that demonstrates their planned course of study, career ambitions and why they should be awarded this opportunity.

Applicants must include school transcripts, referral letters, achievements and college/university acceptance letters.

CIM said that their Advisory Board will select the two scholarship awardees. The winners will be notified in May prior to the award banquet set for later that month.

Photo shows Construction Industry of Maui mentors and mentees as they learn more about the construction industry in Kahului, Hawai’i. (Photo/Construction Industry of Maui)

“We are grateful to all of the generous supporters who make the CIM scholarships possible,” said Anthony Nelson, CIM Scholarship Committee Chair and President of Rethink Restoration.

The scholarship program was created in memory of Bob Poulson, who was an original leader of CIM and co-founder of Arita Poulson General Contracting in 1986.

He was considered to be a steward of the Maui community and a veteran of the construction industry, overseeing the building and remodeling of over a thousand projects statewide including schools, hotels, healthcare facilities, churches, community centers and other significant retail and commercial.

“It continues Bob Poulson’s legacy as these students will one day return home to serve their community and apply what they’ve learned to help Maui’s building industry continue to thrive,” added Heller.

To date, CIM has awarded $140,000 in scholarships and has helped 10 Maui students reach their educational goals.

Applications are due May 1, 2023.

“These scholarships give local kids an opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming skilled tradespersons, professionals and future leaders in the construction industry and serve their communities here on Maui,” concluded Nelson.