WAILUKU (KHON2) — As police departments across Hawaii grapple with staff shortages, new strategies are being developed to recruit and retain officers.

The Maui Police Department (MPD) has devised a five-year strategic plan to address the issue. Meanwhile, the Honolulu Police Department is dealing with 390 vacant positions.

In a survey of Maui residents conducted by MPD, the largest community policing concern was investigating and preventing violent crime.

“As we hire more officers through having to go through the academy, we’re able to put more officers on the streets and take away part of that crime triangle, which is the opportunity. More officers we have out in the mix, out in the streets, the less opportunity there is to commit these crimes,” Maui Police Chief of Staff Sgt. Mike Crowe said.

To appeal to potential recruits and retain existing staff, the MPD’s strategic plan incorporates various initiatives, including providing:

Housing subsidies or assistance to help officers cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living.

Childcare.

Access to mental health care services.

Paid workout sessions during shifts.

Transparent and equitable promotion processes.

Sgt. Crowe emphasizes that officer wellness directly impacts job performance: “If we don’t have officers [who] are well and in a positive state of mind, they won’t be doing the best job possible.”

The State Police Officer Union’s Maui Chair, Nicholas Krau, supports the strategic plan but urges quick action to prevent further staff losses.

“Several of the items in the Strategic Plan will help us keep our veteran officers, specifically the economic items; however, we need them to go from plan to action as quickly as possible to prevent more officers from leaving the MPD and jeopardizing public safety.”

The Hawaii County Police Department has also taken measures to address staffing issues, including accepting applications year-round and increasing the number of recruit classes, which is a departure from the previous practice of two 10-day application periods each year.

MPD’s plan emphasizes a shift towards 21st-century policing, focusing on non-enforcement alternatives for non-police emergencies like mental health or drug crises.

Sgt. Crowe explains that the department’s critical outreach and responsive education (CORE) unit targets the houseless population by offering essential services through a mobile vehicle, enabling officers to reach various areas of the island.

KHON2 reached out to Maui County Council members and Mayor Richard Bissen to hear how the strategy will impact the county’s budget, but messages left Wednesday, May 17 were not returned.

The county intends to implement the strategic plan between 2023 and 2028.