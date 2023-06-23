Two people model school supplies on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Kids in Need)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — School is out for summer, but that means it’s time to coalesce around Hawaii’s keiki who need our help for the upcoming school year.

To help out the keiki on Maui, the Maui County Federal Credit Union is holding school supply drives at its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku.

“We are proud to be able to partner with The Salvation Army for the sixth year to help keiki throughout Maui County go back-to-school with the tools they need to help them succeed,” said Gary Fukuroku, Maui County Federal Credit Union’s President and CEO. “These donations are vital for kids in need to help ensure that students can focus on the important work of learning.”

Maui County FCU is partnering with The Salvation Army’s annual Adopt a Backpack program. This program provides backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need. You can also drop off your donations at your local Salvation Army location.

“We are grateful to Maui County FCU and their members for supporting children in need throughout the County of Maui,” said Capt. Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “These back-to-school items will help ease the minds of students and their families as they prepare for the new school year.”

Keep in mind that donations to The Salvation Army for their adopting a backpack program are 100% tax deductible. Also, all funds that you donate will stay in Maui County to support Maui kids who will be able to return to school with confidence since they have the tools they need to succeed.

These are the FCU locations where you can drop off the school supplies:

The Kahului branch is located at Maui Marketplace at 270 Dairy Road. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Lahaina branch is located at 270 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Wailuku branch is now located at 224 Kehalani Village Drive. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The organizers for the event have provided a handy list of school supplies that you can use to help our keiki:

Backpacks without wheels.

Reams of copy paper.

3-Ring Binders.

Portfolios with two pockets.

Lined filler paper.

Clear sheet protectors.

Post it notes 3” x 3”.

4 oz. white glue.

Composition books.

Glue sticks.

Erasers.

Ball point pens (black / blue).

Ball point pens (red).

No. 2 Pencils.

Mechanical Pencils.

12” Ruler with inches and centimeters.

Dry erase markers.

Crayons.

Permanent black markers.

Color pencils.

6” scissors.

Color markers.

Earbuds / headphones.

Watercolors with brushes.

Clear plastic pencil box.

Highlighters.

Scotch tape.

Graph paper.

Spiral notebook.

Tabbed dividers.

3-Ring pencil pouches.

Index cards.

Protractors.

If you are a family in need of back-to-school assistance or know of a family that needs help, then contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at (808) 871-6270 and in Lahaina at (808) 661-5335.

Now that you know, you have the power to help Hawaiʻi keiki as they prepare to embark on a new year of learning.