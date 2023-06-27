HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are battling a blaze nearing Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina on Tuesday afternoon.

Maui County officials said the flames are being fueled by strong winds since it was first reported at around 3:02 p.m.

More than 100 acres of brush has been burned, said Maui County.

The Maui Fire Department and Maui Police Department are responding and have not enforced any evacuations.

Smoke fills the air as flames burn off along Honoapiilani Highway in west Maui on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Mahealani Kalua Stong) Smoke rising in the air as seen from Kamaole Beach Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Pam Gates)

However, police said a portion of the highway has been shut down in both directions in the west Maui area.

Initially, the road was closed between Lahaina Bypass and Luawai Street but the closure has been extended to Maalaea Bay Place.