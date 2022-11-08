LAHAINA, Hawai’i (KHON2 ) — Maui Fire Department is continuing to battle a brush fire that was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the Kauaula Valley area of West Maui.

According to MFD, they have achieved approximately 20% containment with crews continuing to work. MFD included that there are no structures impacted by the fire.

Rough terrain and gusty trade winds are making it difficult to access the area, said MFD.

Lahaina brush fire on the island of Maui on Nov. 8, 2022. (Courtesy: BKR VLOGS)

At this time, there are no injuries and the source of the fire is still under investigation, according to MPD.

Maui County Officials said that traffic is being diverted at the Lahaina Bypass from Kai Hele Ku Street to Hokiokio Place. Also, Lahainalua Road is closed from the bypass towards the Lahainaluna High School.

Maui County Officials said that due to the brush fire evacuations of residents are underway and the following schools will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Lahainaluna High School

Lahaina Intermediate School

Princess Nahienaena Elementary School

King Kamehameha III Elementary School

Lahaina Civic Center is offering evacuees a safe place to evacuate.

MFD reported that 850 acres are blackened by the fire as of 8:20 p.m.