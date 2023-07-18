HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said they arrested a third suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found on a remote trail in Kula.

Forty-year-old Carl Rackley, of Makawao, was arrested on Saturday and was charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

Wailuku officers responded to the report of possible human remains on the afternoon of July 5. Hunters led them to a body that was wrapped in plastic and was later identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Awai, also of Makawao.

John Joseph Smith, 50, and Stacy Marie Smith, 48, were arrested on suspicion of the murder on Thursday, July 13. They were later charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

Rackley’s bail was set at $200,000. John Smith is being held on $500,000 bail and Stacy Smith is being held on $100,000 bail.

The cause of Awai’s death has not yet been released and police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Jhun-Lee Casio at (808) 244-6425 or to remain anonymous, call (808) 242-6966.