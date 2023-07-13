KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — After $245 million and multiple roadblocks, Kulanihakoi High School on Maui will open in time for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

But officials said there’s still a long road ahead as another major project still needs to be completed.

The public is getting a look inside of south Maui’s brand new high school. The Kulanihakoi “Rays” sophomore class will call the new campus home starting Aug. 7, but under one condition.

“Students will be arriving by vehicle only,” said Richard Bissen, Mayor of Maui County.

Students will not be allowed to walk to school. Instead, they must use shuttles, take the bus or get dropped off. It’s all part of an agreement made between the state and county to cut the red tape around the $245 million project.

Since 2013, the state’s Land Use Commission ordered that a pedestrian crossing be built. Instead, a roundabout was installed. The freshman class to use had to use Lokelani Intermediate as its temporary campus.

Maui County received a temporary certificate of occupancy from the state stating that the County will not be responsible for any liabilities as the graded-pedestrian crossing moves forward.

“We’re working with G70 and the Department of Transportation on the design and construction on a grade-separated pedestrian crossing, and that work is underway. And we’ll see it through,” said Keith Hayashi, Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent.

Last Legislative session, there was $50 million approved for the pedestrian crossing; but ultimately, it did not make the final budget bill. Next session, it’ll be back to the drawing board.

The design company is expected to have a completed design by late summer 2023, but area lawmakers said getting the community’s approval could make or break the request.

“That could jeopardize funding; so, it’s super important that the DOE get their design architects to do this important step,” said Sen. Angus McKelvey (D) West Maui, Maalaea, Waikapu, South Maui.

“We would make sure that it’s open to the community, but also secure for the DOE when it’s constructed,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director. “Part of design processes is to ensure that we look at those possibilities.”

Construction of the graded-pedestrian crossing will take up to five years depending on funding. Maui County said it’s unsure how long the temporary agreement will last but is willing to ask for extensions.

Future phases of the construction will include athletics facilities and additional classrooms.