HONOLULU (KHON2) – Have you checked out the University of Hawaii Maui College ‘World Plate’ available at their re-designed Pa’ina Market.

You’ll have the choice between chicken piccata with broccolini and confit garlic, eggplant parmesan served with penne pasta and marinara sauce, oven-roasted tomatoes and Caprese or a Kale Caesar Salad and garlic bread.

“We’re all excited to be fully open again,” said Chef Instructor Noel Cleary. “The students are so energized. They love serving the public as well as our UHMC ʻohana.”

Each plate is available for as low as $10 each and is open to the public. You can stop by Pa’ina food court Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.

Pa’ina Market also sells soup, burgers, a full salad bar and a hot foods bar. You can also purchase pastries made by UH Maui College baking students.

“Our program is excited to now have our re-designed Paʻina Market open to the public,” said Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Craig Omori. “Besides featuring designs and concepts by our very own Marc Antosch (UH Maui College graphic artist) and Bonnie Friedman (a Maui public relations specialist), we were also very fortunate to have local artist Donald Shamblin donate his time to create some really beautiful chalkboard art. It’s a great time for folks in our community to come in and check out the exciting things our faculty and students are doing.”

On Oct. 18, the class will prepare deli-style sandwiches and salads to order. They will be selling these types of sandwiches until Dec. 6.