Southwest Airlines Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Kindness Giveaway

Honolulu (KHON2) – Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a big campaign celebrating kindness in the 50th state.

Southwest is partnering with KHON2 and Living808 for Lokomaika`i to give prizes to people who are doing good deeds in the community, from random acts of kindness to larger deeds.

“Southwest is a People centric culture. Live by the golden rule always,” says Kelly Knox, Corporate Community Outreach Lead. “There’s been this great alignment between Southwest culture and aloha spirit. We’re the airline with heart – our stock symbol is LUV. Everything we do it rooted around kindness and love.”

She adds that service to Hawaii was a homecoming for so many employees who worked on the mainland and are now back home.

Southwest wants to spotlight the good in our community. “The pandemic brought out a lot of bad stories, but also stories of local heroes,” shares Knox. “Neighbors helping neighbors. How can we bring positivity and light to the goodness in the world and recognize every day people, doing small things, that have a huge impact.”

You can nominate someone deserving at KHON2.com/lokomaikai.

Winners will receive two roundtrip tickets. Valued at $400 on any domestic Southwest flight. Nominators will also receive travel awards.

Deadline to submit entries is October 17th.

Website: southwest.com

Social Media Handles: @SouthwestAir