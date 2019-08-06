What you need to know before heading to Rams vs. Cowboys preseason game

Aloha Stadium has released a list of information to know about attending the Rams vs. Cowboys preseason NFL game on Saturday, August 17th.

MOBILE TICKETING As part of an NFL League-wide mandate, all tickets for the Rams-Cowboys game will be mobile-only. Please make sure you download your tickets to your mobile phone before arriving on game day. For ticketing details visit: https://www.therams.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing NOTE: *Hard tickets purchased from the Box Office or mailed from Ticketmaster will be accepted at the turnstile gates.

CLEAR BAG POLICY The Rams and the National Football League have a clear bag policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into stadiums. This will provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into Aloha Stadium. Please make sure to leave your large bags at home to avoid being stopped from entering. To learn more visit: http://www.nfl.com/allclear BAG RESTRICTIONS Each person shall be allowed one clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5” X 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options. Diaper bags and Baby bags will NOT be allowed if they exceed the 12 inch by 6 inch by 12 inch size restriction. All bags Must Be A Clear Bag. In addition, each person will be allowed to hand-carry a blanket, poncho or jacket, along with a soft-sided seat cushion. Exceptions will only be made for medically necessary items, after proper inspection. Strollers are allowed, however they must be collapsible and fit underneath the seat and stored safely without obstructing the aisle-ways for other guests. Non-approved bags must be returned to vehicle or dispose of it. TRAFFIC & PARKING Heavy traffic is expected for this event. Take the stress out of travel and plan to arrive early. Know that the later you arrive, the more likely you will encounter traffic and need to be re-routed to an alternate parking site. *Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace will be closed and reopening on Sunday, August 18th at 6:30am

STADIUM PARKING Please allow ample time to find parking. Parking attendants will be onsite to assist with finding open spaces. Expect delays when exiting the stadium. Police checks and other situations may come up where patrons will have to be rerouted to another exit gate. Parking Fee: $16.00 cars, $31 for buses and limos (cash only) *due to limited parking must show game ticket for entry.

PARKING GATE OPENING TIMES Saturday 08/17/19 11:00am Parking Gate 1 (Main Salt Lake) – Use Kamehameha Highway or Salt Lake Blvd. –ADA access, passes and limited public parking. Parking Gate 2 (North Kam) – Use Kamehameha Highway – RECOMMENDED PUBLIC PARKING ENTRANCE Parking Gate 3 (Halawa) – Use Kahuapaani St. only. – RECOMMENDED FOR PUBLIC PARKING ENTRANCE Parking Gate 4 (Lower Salt Lake) – Use Salt Lake Blvd. only. – RECOMMENDED FOR PUBLIC PARKING ENTRANCE ADA Parking: Please use the Main Salt Lake Stadium Entrance Parking Gate 1. Limited stalls available at parking sections 2AB, 3AB, 13A and Upper Halawa. Electric Vehicle Parking: Limited free parking available on a first come first serve basis. ***Note that the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) will be assisting with traffic flow on surface streets around the stadium. Additionally, HPD may do intermittent exit closures at the Aiea cut-off and the Halawa/Stadium exits on H-1 Eastbound if the freeway begins to back-up. If you encounter a closed exit, please proceed to the next available exit, and if necessary, do a U-turn and make your way back to the stadium. For more details on parking visit: https://alohastadium.hawaii.gov/directions-parking/rams-vs-cowboys-parkingmap/

RIDE-SHARE OR DROP OFF DROP OFF LOCATION A convenient drop-off zone is available in Upper Halawa Lot section 1F for all ride share, taxi, and private vehicles. No entrance fee is required at drop off zone. Vehicles enter through Kalaloa Gate and exit stadium parking lot onto Salt Lake Blvd through the exit gate. Do not drop off or pick up on Salt Lake Blvd. PICK UP LOCATION Patrons are encouraged to use the pedestrian cross walk and have drivers pick up before Kalaloa Street. Drivers use Salt Lake Blvd south bound lanes across the stadium. Do not use north bound traffic lanes to pick up. Cars will be exiting out of Main Salt Lake Blvd Gate 1. For map details visit: https://alohastadium.hawaii.gov/directions-parking/ride-share-map/

ALTERNATE PARKING SITES We have arranged for multiple off-site parking options (see map), some within walking distance and many with convenient shuttles, to get you directly to the stadium before and after the game.

For a list of the available parking sites, click here.

TAKE THE ROBERTS HAWAII EXPRESS SHUTTLE$25.00 round trip or $20.00 one-way.Why worry about driving when you can catch the Roberts Exclusive Hawaii shuttle to Aloha Stadium for the sold-out Rams game. They’ll get you to the stadium and back with convenient pickup locations across Oahu.

Pick-Up Locations and Departure Times

Please be at the pick-up locations 15 minutes prior to departure time. All shuttles depart the stadium immediately after the game ends.

Reservations are required and may be made by phone at 808.539.9400 or online at: https://www.robertshawaii.com/transportation/nfl-football-shuttle/

GENERAL INFORMATION



TICKETS

Event is sold out. For resale options visit Ticketmaster.com. Children 2 years and older must have a ticket. ONSITE resale of tickets will NOT be allowed. Please refer to the Rams Fan Code Of Conduct.

SECURITY

Your safety is our top priority. In addition to already existing measures, we have implemented new security features to enhance the safety and overall event experience for everyone. All ticket holders will be screened prior to entry at the turnstile gates. Screening will include a bag check and metal detection. Please give yourself ample time to get to your seats.

FAN CODE OF CONDUCTThe National Football League, Los Angeles Rams and Aloha Stadium are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable game-day experience.

We want fans of all ages to enjoy the excitement and enthusiasm of the game. All fans are encouraged to respect the rights of others by displaying proper etiquette. In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment, we ask that fans refrain from the following behavior at all events:

Profanity or other offensive language or gestures, whether spoken, written or appearing on apparel

Smoking (including vaporizers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) outside of designated areas

Intoxication or excessive alcohol consumption or signs of substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Bringing prohibited items into the venue

Throwing of items or liquids

Entering the playing field or court at any time

Fighting or other threatening behavior, including verbal or physical harassment

Failure to retain ticket and/or present it to event staff if requested to do so

Resale of tickets at the venue

Violation of state or local laws

Failing to follow instruction of stadium personnel or stadium policies

Event patrons and guests who choose not to adhere to these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund, loss of ticket privileges for future games, and possible arrest and prosecution for violations

Failure to comply may result in ejection or arrest

Fans are encouraged to report inappropriate behavior to management personnel.

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHINGFor assistance, text “ALOHA” to 78247 to report activity and location or you may call the Stadium Security Hotline at (808) 483-2807. Standard messaging rates apply.

For more details visit: RAMS CODE OF CONDUCT

TAILGATE POLICY & PROHIBITED ITEMS…THE DO’S AND DON’TS OF TAILGATING AT ALOHA STADIUM.The TAILGATE POLICY is in place for the safety and enjoyment of ALL guests attending an event at the Aloha Stadium. Tailgate policy is in effect for the Rams vs. Cowboys Game. The following is PROHIBITED in all parking areas:

RESERVING STALLS – Parking is on a first-come, first serve basis. Please arrange for vehicles who would like adjacent stalls for tailgating to enter the parking lot at the same time.

– Parking is on a first-come, first serve basis. Please arrange for vehicles who would like adjacent stalls for tailgating to enter the parking lot at the same time. UTILIZING MORE THAN ONE STALL – Vehicles, tables, chairs, BBQ pits and tents must be confined to only one stall. No pegging.

– Vehicles, tables, chairs, BBQ pits and tents must be confined to only one stall. No pegging. DUMPING – Please make sure hot coals are not dumped in the parking lot or trash receptacles.

– Please make sure hot coals are not dumped in the parking lot or trash receptacles. RECREATIONAL PLAY – No tossing of footballs, frisbees or any other type of objects. No bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and skateboards. No remote-control devices allowed on property.

– No tossing of footballs, frisbees or any other type of objects. No bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and skateboards. No remote-control devices allowed on property. ANIMALS – No animals are allowed at the Aloha Stadium, except for ADA-Compliant Service Animals.

– No animals are allowed at the Aloha Stadium, except for ADA-Compliant Service Animals. LIVE BANDS/LOUD MUSIC

NO LOITERING

NO TAILGATING – after the start of event and curfew is one hour after game.

– after the start of event and curfew is one hour after game. ADVERTISING – Soliciting, hawking, literature, selling and giveaways of any kind are prohibited without prior approval from the Aloha Stadium Management.

– Soliciting, hawking, literature, selling and giveaways of any kind are prohibited without prior approval from the Aloha Stadium Management. HIGH CAPACITY ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTAINERS – (i.e. kegs, party balls, etc.) -these items will be confiscated and may be disposed. Must be 21 years or older to possess and consume alcohol. *It is unlawful for any adult to provide or purchase alcohol for consumption by minors under the age of 21.

– (i.e. kegs, party balls, etc.) -these items will be confiscated and may be disposed. Must be 21 years or older to possess and consume alcohol. *It is unlawful for any adult to provide or purchase alcohol for consumption by minors under the age of 21. MOTORIZED REMOTE-CONTROLLED DEVICES

Please Be Advised: Aloha Stadium management would like to accommodate as many customers as reasonably possible in the stadium parking areas. To assist in this effort, we request that you adhere to the Aloha Stadium Guest Code of Conduct, parking, tailgating and other established policies. Aloha Stadium management also requests you refrain from reserving parking stalls/spaces, straddling/occupying adjoining stalls, and failing to park within a designated parking stall, or bringing any prohibited items onto the Aloha Stadium in accordance with these policies. Law enforcement and security officers will be patrolling the parking areas to ensure that these policies are followed. Violations of Aloha Stadium policies may result in fines of up to $150.00. HRS 109-(7).

BANNERS/SIGNS

Will be allowed, however they must be made of paper or soft fabric that can be rolled up. Cannot be affixed to the stadium or obstruct the view of other guests.

FOOTBALLS/HELMETS

Will NOT be allowed into the stadium during the event. Please refrain from bringing any items (mini or full size helmets/balls) with you.

CAMERAS/VIDEO RECORDERSGuests are allowed to bring still cameras provided they do not have detachable lenses and do not interfere with other guests’ view of the event. Camera lenses are limited to 3-inches. Tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, lights and camera bags are not permitted. Guests may not reproduce or rebroadcast any films, photographs, digital images or video filmed at the stadium without the express written permission of the Los Angeles Rams and the National Football League.

SMOKING

Smoking is prohibited except within a posted designated smoking area. (this includes vapor and electronic cigarettes). Violators are subject to removal. Smoking in any other areas could lead to arrest, and this would be considered a misdemeanor.

SEATINGAloha Stadium patrons are responsible for their own conduct as well as the conduct of their guests and/or persons using their tickets. Stadium staff will strive to maintain an atmosphere where all in attendance can enjoy the concert/performance. Event patrons and guests in violation of the Guest Code of Conduct may be subject to ejection, arrest, and/or loss of ticket privileges for future events.

Please arrive with enough time to enter the stadium with the anticipation of long lines and everyone arriving at the same time. Please be courteous and respectful to those seated around you and refrain from behavior that interferes with others’ ability to enjoy the event. Remember that every attendee wants to enjoy this event, not just you. Similarly, stadium personnel strive to treat all guests in a consistent, professional and courteous manner.

If the behavior of a patron or patrons around you becomes disruptive or violates the Guest Code of Conduct, the incident should be reported to the nearest usher or security person. To report an incident discreetly during an event, a text can be placed to the Security Office using the keyword ALOHA to 78247 to report activity and location. You may also call the Stadium Security Hotline at 483-2807.