Photo Gallery: Day One of ‘Bows Football Training Camp

The University of Hawaii football team hit the field on Friday morning to open Training Camp ahead of the 2019 season.

The Rainbow Warriors will hold seven more practices that are open to the public before workouts are closed ahead of the team’s season opener against Arizona on August 24, at Aloha Stadium.

Remaining Fall Practice Schedule (all practices after Aug. 3 are closed to the public)

Saturday, July 27 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 Off

Monday, July 29 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 8:00 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 8:00 a.m.

UH returns 18 starters – among the most in the nation – from last season’s team that finished 8-6. The Rainbow Warriors have been bowl eligible in two of three seasons under Rolovich. For the fourth consecutive year, the Rainbow Warriors will open in Week Zero, one of just four teams to play during that weekend. UH, which competes against three Pac-12 sqauds to start the year, opens the season at home for the first time since 2015.

#HawaiiFB has extra motivation as they started training camp today; aiming to carry their fallen teammate's legacy:



Full story:https://t.co/ktkc2JAMBe pic.twitter.com/RBawq156NJ — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) July 27, 2019



