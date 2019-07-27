Photo Gallery: Day One of ‘Bows Football Training Camp

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin

The University of Hawaii football team hit the field on Friday morning to open Training Camp ahead of the 2019 season.

The Rainbow Warriors will hold seven more practices that are open to the public before workouts are closed ahead of the team’s season opener against Arizona on August 24, at Aloha Stadium.

Remaining Fall Practice Schedule (all practices after Aug. 3 are closed to the public)
Saturday, July 27         8:00 a.m.
Sunday, July 28           Off
Monday, July 29          8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, July 30         8:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31    8:00 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1         8:00 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2               8:00 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3          8:00 a.m.

UH returns 18 starters – among the most in the nation – from last season’s team that finished 8-6. The Rainbow Warriors have been bowl eligible in two of three seasons under Rolovich. For the fourth consecutive year, the Rainbow Warriors will open in Week Zero, one of just four teams to play during that weekend. UH, which competes against three Pac-12 sqauds to start the year, opens the season at home for the first time since 2015.


Derek Thomas // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Stephan Bernal-Wendt // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Cole McDonald // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Kamali’i Akina // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Joey Nu’uanu-Kuhi’iki // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Derek Thomas // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Alaka’i Mashima // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Joey Nu’uanu-Kuhi’iki // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Rob Funkhouser // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Kamali’i Akina // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Grey Ihu // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Cole McDonald // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Rob Funkhouser // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Panoke // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
JoJo Ward // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Emil Graves // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Mason Mata’afa // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Mark Blocker // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Zach Ritner // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Mason Mata’afa // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Zach Wilson // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin
Jonah Kahahawai-Welch // Photo: KHON2 / Agatha Danglapin

More Pictures to be added later.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story