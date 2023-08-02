HONOLULU (KHON2) — Full nudity during an online public meeting is what caused the Hawaii School Facilities Authority to cancel an agenda meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The executive director called the incident a “Zoom-bomb.”

School Facilities Authority executive directory Chad Keone Farias said it was an embarrassment.

The incident occurred less than 10 minutes into their public meeting on Tuesday.

“We got through the acceptance of our meeting minutes from our previous meeting when the Zoom-bomb began,” Farias said. “There was some drug use, but mostly just nude shots being, taking over on our screens and then some sexual behaviors as well, it’s really embarrassing to say.”

Officials shut down the meeting twice while they tried to adjust their security settings.

“On the third attempt, I believe the screen said, ‘Haven’t you all learned?’ We decided to shut down the meeting.” Chad Keone Farias, Hawaii School Facilities Authority executive director

The president of CYPAC Cybersecurity & IT said Zoom-bombs were popular in the beginning of the pandemic, but stopping a public meeting is a sign of a new problem.

“If it happened once and it was successful, like they were able to stop a meeting or stop some sort of public proceeding because they were, you know, able to disrupt it in this manner, it’s going to happen again, I promise you,” Seress said.

The Hawaii Community Development Authority said they are also looking into a similar incident during their meeting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 2, without clarifying further.

KHON2 asked Farias about the discussions that will be had going forward.

“Yeah, so there’s a lot of smart people working on this, right,” Seress said. “We’re also engaged in Zoom, the attorney general’s office. So, going forward, we’ll make sure we apply the highest level of security and we’re even looking at the possibility of posting multiple links on our website, so should there be a takeover, we shut down and invite people to our website and grab another link.”

Seress said there may be other platforms available as options where participant cameras and microphones can be shut off.

“Zoom is best for like one-to-one meetings,” Seress said. “But for public broadcasting, opening up everyone’s camera, that’s a bad idea.”