HONOLULU (KHON2) — Valentine’s Day is coming up and you can send an interesting surprise to that special or not to special someone.

(Courtesy: Honolulu Zoo)

Anyone is welcome to donate $5, $10 or a $20 donation to the Honolulu Zoo and the recipient will receive a digital “Love Bites” Valentine’s Day card letting them know that they were named after a worm, cricket (or vegetable if you want to be nice) and was fed to an animal at the Honolulu Zoo.

For $100, you can upgrade your donation and get a personalized video of an animal eating its dinner that’s named after whoever you feel deserves it.

The Honolulu Zoo will be announcing the most popular name given to their bugs on Valentine’s Day via their Instagram.