Zippy’s seeking workers as it reopens daily late night dining

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s Restaurants is resuming daily late night dining at the Vineyard, Mililani, and Ewa locations.

These Zippy’s locations will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight, daily, for both dine-in and take-out, beginning Friday, June 25.

Sign up to get News 2 You delivered to your inbox. Stay informed with the KHON2 newsletter.

“As our communities steadily return to a new normalcy, we want to reinforce that Zippy’s is here to accommodate dining and takeout needs with all measures in place to keep our guests and staff safe,” said Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises. “Because we are looking to re-open late night operations at most of our other locations, and we are actively looking for staff to fill our open shifts and positions. We have great benefits and an incentive program to encourage applicants at Zippy’s until June 30.”

Zippy’s Restaurants is offering a bonus of up to $3000 for managerial positions and a bonus of up to $500 for other Zippy’s positions. Click here to apply by the June 30 deadline. Bonuses are subject to certain requirements, such as completion of job training and a track record of good attendance for the first 120 days on the job.

For more information about Zippy’s dining and takeout, click here.