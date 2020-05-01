Zippy’s pauses debut in Las Vegas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s won’t be making their debut in Las Vegas at the end of 2020, says the company.

This is the company’s first location outside of Hawaii and was initially slated to open at the end of the year. But amid the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, it has made it difficult for the diner to open.

“The COVID-19 situation has affected our ability to move forward with new store openings as we focus on keeping the existing operations healthy,” said Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, parent entity of Zippy’s. “We own the parcel where we intend to open our first location, and we’ve identified a number of other sites for future locations as well. We have already made a substantial real estate investment in Las Vegas, so we are definitely coming to the market – just a bit later than anyone would have liked.”

The company says that it has not yet found a new opening date.

It was previously announced that Zippy’s purchased a parcel of land at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Southwest Las Vegas, to build its first location, as well as a commissary operation to prepare food for future locations throughout Southern Nevada.

Yokota adds, “We had building plans and were about to complete a construction award to a general

contractor when the city-wide shutdowns paused much of the economies of Las Vegas, Hawaii, and the nation. So, when we are able to focus on our expansion again, we will move quickly. We thank our many rabid fans in Las Vegas for their patience and understanding as they anxiously await our arrival.”