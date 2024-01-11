HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Zippy’s manager has turned into a hero. A new City law requiring some establishments to carry an overdose reversing drug helped bring a man back to life.

For Leialoha Arcangel, her Sunday morning shift at Zippy’s Vineyard started out anything but normal.

“The words were, someone was dead in the back and they needed help,” said Leialoha Arcangel, Zippy’s Vineyard Store Manager.

It was a call to the front counter that sprung her into action. The store manager immediately checked out the back door of the restaurant. There, she found a man desperate for help.

“I checked his pulse automatic, I checked if he was breathing, he wasn’t. I noticed a needle next to him so in my head automatically I thought he overdosed,” said Arcangel.

A new City law that went into effect Jan. 1 requires establishments with liquor licenses to carry Naloxone. With one spray up the nose, the drug can counter an opioid overdose. Thanks to the training that comes with the new rule, Arcangel knew exactly what to do.

“Within seconds, he woke up and like I said it instantly worked and I just rubbed his breastbone a couple times to keep him up and put him in a recovery mode so he didn’t choke,” Arcangel said.

Arcangel said the whole ordeal happened in a matter of five minutes. Honolulu EMS said, they transported the 30-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition and Arcangel saved his life.

This new City law is only about a week and a half old and already showing success. Experts said, this policy is crucial as the drug problem in Hawaii continues.

“It’s easy to use and can really make a difference and she saved a life,” said Heather Lusk, Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center Executive Director. “What a hero in our community. This is not the first time it’s been used. We have now heard of, I think this is the third or fourth one I heard where people are able to use Naloxone that was on site, because of this law and we’ve been able to save lives.”

HHHRC said it has trained over 2,000 people on how to administer Naloxone. It also distributed over 50,000 doses statewide. It also has 30 Narcan vending machines across the islands.

Meanwhile, it was Zippy’s first incident requiring the use of Naloxone and Arcangel said she’s glad she was in the right place at the right time.

“Part of my job is to help you know that’s part of our job, so I just did what I was taught to do,” said Arcangel.

For resources on where to find Naloxone, click here.