Zippy’s customers will need to request utensils, straws ahead of ban

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Zippy's

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next time you make your next stop Zippy’s, you’ll have to request utensils and straws.

The local restaurant chain is making the change to comply with a new county law that is banning plastic utensils and straws, which goes into effect on January 1, 2021.

Zippy’s wants to get a head start in order to give customers a chance to get used to the new process.

The option will be provided the next time your order takeout, whether it’s in person or online.

