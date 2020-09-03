Zippy’s customers will need to request utensils, straws ahead of ban

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next time you make your next stop Zippy’s, you’ll have to request utensils and straws.
The local restaurant chain is making the change to comply with a new county law that is banning plastic utensils and straws, which goes into effect on January 1, 2021.
Zippy’s wants to get a head start in order to give customers a chance to get used to the new process.
The option will be provided the next time your order takeout, whether it’s in person or online.
