HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s restaurants hosts a Saimin Day on Monday, Jan. 11.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The restaurant is giving customers 15% off of regular and large saimin orders.

Zippy’s says saimin comes from the plantation days, in Hawaii and it means thin nooldes in Chinese.

Zippy’s did a six-part documentary with Hawaiian Airlines called Saimin Says. To see the video, click here.