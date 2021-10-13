Zippy’s celebrates 55th anniversary with online auction to benefit 5 local charities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s celebrated its 55th anniversary with the launch of an online auction that will support five local charities.

According to Zippy’s officials, those who would like to participate in the auction can begin bidding at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, here.

Bidders will have the opportunity to win Zippy’s merchandise packages, and profits will be to donated to five Hawaii charities: Aloha Diaper Bank, Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation, HUGS Hawaii, Project Dana (Moiliili Hongwanji Mission) and PA’I Foundation.

“We’d like to thank our Zippy’s ohana, near and far, for supporting our restaurants for 55 years!

We’re able to continue serving delicious food because of your support and aloha. To thank the

community, we selected these five local non-profit organizations whose missions align with

Zippy’s community pillars, to benefit from the online auction,” said Paul Yokota, president of

FCH Enterprises, Zippy’s parent company.

Bids will start at $50 and increase by a minimum of $5 per bid, officials said. For more information about Zippy’s anniversary charity auction, click here.