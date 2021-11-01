Zipper lane blocked, due to multiple vehicle collision on H-1 eastbound in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said the left lane on H-1 eastbound in Pearl City was blocked, due to a three-vehicle accident on Monday.

So far, a white truck, a white Honda car, and a gray Nissan car were involved in the crash. According to HPD, there are no records of anyone injured. The Emergency Medical Services did not have a report of anyone injured as well.

HPD is still investigating the scene. Motorists are advised to drive safely and use alternate routes.