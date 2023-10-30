HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is reminding partygoers, visitors, ghosts and goblins to follow the rules while out in Waikiki on Halloween.

“Due to the large crowds, we’re going to have extra officers supplementing our normal patrol staff. These officers are going to have zero tolerance toward criminal activity. So, if you plan to come out, please behave, obey the law and if you’re going to drink, drink responsibly,” said HPD Acting Lt. Blake Arita.

There will be closures throughout Waikiki.

The mauka lane of Kalakaua Ave. will be closed between Lewers St. and Uluniu Ave. Access will be restricted to emergency vehicles. The lane closure will start at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 and will reopen at 3 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The beach area behind the Duke Kahanamoku statue, between the Waikiki substation and the Kuhio Beach Park banyan tree, will be closed for HPD access only. The closure will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 and will reopen at 5 a.m.

Arita also reminded the public that Kapi’olani Park, Kuhio Beach Park, Kaimana Beach and Queen’s Beach close at midnight. Officers will be enforcing closures at those parks.