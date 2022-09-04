HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest times on the road, and police officers have stepped up patrol for the holiday weekend to enforce a zero tolerance for drunk driving.

For many people, Labor Day weekend is a time to spend with family and friends and enjoy the long weekend. But police and transportation officials remind people this is also the time when celebrations could turn into tragedies.

Throughout the holiday weekend, police officers from all counties will be saturating the roads and setting up DUI checkpoints to remove drunk drivers from the road.

Honolulu Police Captain James Slayter said, “We have as many officers from the traffic division out there, you know, trying to protect our roadways. So we will have a very increased presence in appearance. So the officers are going to be out there, we’ll have multiple sobriety checkpoints across the island.”

HPD officers made at least 22 DUI arrests between Friday and Saturday. The department also partners with organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving to share the road safety message with drivers.

MADD Hawaii Victim Specialist Theresa Paulette said, “We know that the impaired drivers are out there. And we need enforcement to try to nab them before there’s a fatal crash.”

Paulette said all crashes involving impaired drivers are preventable.

According to Honolulu Police, there have been a total of 56 critical and fatal crashes on Oahu so far this year, which is one more death compared to this time last year.

Slayter said, “These are avoidable. They’re preventable. If somebody had just been a little bit more responsible.”

Officials remind people to plan a safe way home ahead of any celebration. Paulette said making sure no one gets behind the wheel buzzed is part of being a good party host.

She said, “Would be great if they talk to their guests and put it in their invitation about, hey, we’re going to be serving alcohol. And you know, please plan ahead, let us know what your plans are.”

There have been 76 fatal crashes across the state so far this year.