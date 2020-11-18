YWCA to host benefit clothing sale, proceeds to help women dress for success

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Honolulu has resumed its Monthly Benefit Clothing Sale after an 8-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The local nonprofit says the two-day clothing sale, which features gently used, donated clothing, supports the organization’s Dress for Success program. The program helps to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing them with professional attire, employability skills and the tools needed to help them sustain a job.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at YWCA’s Laniakea location on 1040 Richards Street.

All items will be listed at $5 a piece. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Masks and face coverings are required for all participants.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support the Dress for Success program.

In addition to this, YWCA Honolulu plans to host a free job readiness virtual program for women interested in participating. The “Moving Forward” virtual program will run between Nov. 23 and Dec. 17.

For more details on how to enroll, call 695-2617 or email dfsh@ywcaoahu.org

For more information about the sale, visit their website.