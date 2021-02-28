YWCA to host 21-day racial equity and social justice challenge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three of Hawaii’s YWCAs are banding together to represent the state in the YWCA’s national 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge.

More than 50 YWCAs across the country, including those on Kauai, Big Island and Oahu, are set to participate in the campaign, which aims to foster greater awareness around racial inequity and social injustice.

The 21-day challenge is open to the public and features daily emails that provide three to four activities designed to expand understanding of racial equity as well as ways to promote it.

Activities include reading an article, listening to a podcast, reflecting on personal experiences and more, according to YWCA Oahu. YWCA says the challenge covers a range of topics such as reparations, sports, gender-based violence and environmental racism.

“We look forward to joining with our sister YWCA’s across the state in this event which is another step toward our mutual goal of eliminating racism.,” said YWCA Hawaii Island CEO Kathleen McGilvray. “The 21-day challenge is an excellent tool to further educate ourselves, raise community awareness and delve deeper into the multiple ways racism continues to impact our island Ohana.”

The challenge will begin on Monday, March 1 and continue weekdays through Monday, March 29.

Registration is currently open.

To register on Hawaii Island, click here.

To register on Kauai, click here.

To register on Oahu, click here.

For more information, click here.