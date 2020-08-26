Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo confirms seven residents and three workers tested positive for the coronavirus

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home administration confirms seven residents and three workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home administration believes the virus entered the home through a staff member who was exposed in the community.

A worker tested positive on Aug. 22. A second worker tested positive on Aug. 23, and a third worker tested positive on Aug. 25. The staffers are isolating at home and are not allowed to report to work until they are cleared medically.

Testing of all the staff and residents was conducted from Aug. 23 to 24. More test results are pending.

The home learned of the seven resident’s positive results on Aug. 25. There are five residents in isolation at the home, and two residents are at Hilo Medical Center.

Our top priority remains the safety of staff, residents, and visitors. This includes making sure all of our employees and staff throughout the facility understand how to protect themselves and the residents in their care. We are dedicated to providing quality care for our residents. We will continue to fight to keep our residents and staff safe. Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home Facility Administration

