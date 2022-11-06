HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The youth was hiking with his father when he fell and sustained injuries that required HFD’s assistance.

According to HFD, the 911 call came in at 1:11 p.m., and the injured adolescent was airlifted to a safe landing zone by 1:54 p.m.

He was transported to Kapi’olani Hospital by Emergency Medial Services.

HFD provided a few safety tips that can help all of us have a safe experience while enjoying O’ahu’s gorgeous scenery.

Always bring your cell phone with you. If possible, an extra battery pack is a good idea, particularly if you are planning on taking an extended hike or a hike that is located in a remote area.

When going on a hike, research the terrain and know the possible dangers that may lie ahead. Not all hikes are created equal, and some may be more difficult than expected.

If you are injured or lost, stay put. Do not wander, and do not try to find your way back. This will make it more difficult for rescuers to locate you.

Finally, let people know what hikes you are taking and stick to the plan. If you decide to veer from your path, let someone know.