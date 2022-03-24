HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you in the market to sell your house in Hawaii? According to a new study by Quicken Loans, seeing signs of pets in homes won’t deter people from making an offer.

Through their survey they found 79% of people won’t be deterred from making an offer if they saw pet belongings in a home and of that group 2 out of 10 said they would increase their offer.

This is new information because according to Quicken Loans realtors often suggest removing pet’s objects ahead of an appraiser or potential buyers.

The loan company said pets can have a hugely positive emotional impact on people, with 75% – 80% of Americans considering their pets “fur babies.” Not only do people largely consider pets part of the family, but nearly half would consider moving for their pet, and 1% of people make purchasing decisions because of their pet.

However, one thing homeowners should consider is how much their neighbor’s dog is barking if they are looking to sell their home.

Their study found 52% of respondents said they’d have some regret about making an offer if there was a barking dog in the neighborhood. Among that group cat owners are more likely to regret it.

Some tips for potential homeowners when they are ready to sell are:

Clean your home to remove pet odor. You can choose to do this on your own or bring in a professional cleaning service. Since we often become “nose blind” to our own pets, it may be a good idea to bring in a friend and ask them about any smells in your home. Repair any damage caused by pets. Damage of any kind in a home can prevent you from getting the best price. If your home has scratches on doors, sand them out and repaint the door if necessary. Deep gouges may need to be filled with wood filler. Replace any blinds that may have been chewed on. Make sure your homeowners insurance protects your pet. If you choose to leave your pet at home during showings, it’s important to make sure your homeowners insurance covers pets. Although your dog may be well trained, if a bite occurs on your property, you may be held liable.

