HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bark in the Park returned this weekend. As it turns out, your pet could make workouts so much more fun and can help you keep those New Year’s resolutions.

This free, family-friendly event presented by Our Kaka’ako took place today, Jan. 28.

The event’s signature pet workout classes demonstrated how much more fun working out can be with a furry companion by your side.

The event also featured a pop-up market, restaurant specials, a photo op wall and a new Paw Paint ’n’ Take art activity.

“We’re excited to host Bark in the Park again and invite the entire community, both pets and their owners, to enjoy Our Kaka‘ako’s walkable, open-air spaces, shop for local pet products, check out the Yappy Hour deals throughout the neighborhood, and have a healthy, active start to 2023,” said Melanie Hao, Kamehameha Schools director of planning and development.

“Pets are a big part of what makes Our Kaka‘ako unique and are welcomed at events, residences,

restaurants, and businesses,” added Hao.