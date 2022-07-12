HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tiger sharks are known to be the most dangerous to humans swimming in Hawaii’s waters. However, how dangerous are these sharks?

According to one report shark attacks happen about three or four times a year on average and the chances of you dying from a shark bite is extremely rare.

Hawaii Ocean Project, a locally owned excursion company that has been in operation for more than 35 years, came out with a list of facts about Hawaii sharks.

They report approximately 40 different shark species in Hawaii compared to about 400 known shark species around the world.

Although Hawaii is home to about 40 different shark species you will commonly see about eight of them that hang around the north shores.

The whitetip reef shark, the blacktip reef shark, the sandbar shark and the scalloped hammerhead shark are the most common along with occasional sightings of tiger sharks.

Sharks are fantastic hunters because they can smell and hear their prey before seeing them. Meaning if you see a shark while in the ocean it probably was aware about your presence long before you noticed them.

Hawaii Ocean Project said sharks can locate their prey without even seeing them due to their ability to detect the slight electric fields that all living creatures emit.

In almost 200 years there have been less than 200 shark attacks in the waters of the state of Hawaii. The odds of getting injured or swept out in the sea from the ocean’s storng current is more likely than getting attacked by a shark.

5 Fun Facts about Hawaii sharks:

A shark’s upper jaw is not firmly attached to its head A shark’s teeth are regularly shed and then replaced Sharks are attracted to the smell of blood and human urine Finding fossils of complete sharks are very rare Tiger sharks are considered most dangerous to humans in Hawaii

Tiger sharks are known to swim in Hawaii rivers and stream mouths after rain and heavy downpour in attempt to eat the fish that get swept to sea.

These sharks are also known to hang out around fishing boats where some crews often gut fish on the deck and throw the entrails overboard.

According to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) incidents of sharks biting people in Hawaiian waters are very rare.

DLNR also reports fatal shark attacks are extremely rare because of the number of people in Hawaii’s waters.

People are still unclear behind the motives of tiger sharks biting people. However DLNR said tiger sharks might mistake a person for a natural prey item such as a turtle, but this explanation is not supported by evidence.

For more information on shark facts head to Hawaii Ocean Project’s website or click here to be taken to DLNR’s website on shark attack facts.