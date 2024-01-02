HONOLULU (KHON2) — New Year’s resolutions have become a part of how we celebrate the modern Euro-centric new year that begins on Jan. 1.

The Babylonians are credited with beginning the tradition of marking the new year with resolutions that are meant to help a person create a better life for themselves more than 4,000 years ago. (Babylonians celebrated the new year in March like most cultures around the world prior to the Roman introduction of the Julian Calendar.)

While creating a New Year’s resolution has become an exciting tradition that we can do to mark the start of the new year, following through can become a challenging task that often leads to disappointment.

However, there are some tips that have the potential to help you achieve your goals and have fun at the same time.

Reflect and prioritize

Take time to think about the areas of your life you want to improve. Are there new skills you want to develop? Or are their health goals you’d like to achieve? Are there things, like a new language, that you’d like to learn?

If there are multiple goals you’d like to achieve, then prioritize them based on what is most important to you.

Set specific and measurable goals

When we create vague resolutions, like “lose weight” or “save money”, it is much more difficult to follow which makes them impossible to achieve. So, when you are setting these goals ensure that you have specific benchmarks to work towards.

For example, if you want to save money, then set a specific goal such as saving $200 each month throughout 2024,. If you want to lose weight, then set a goal of losing five pounds in the next two months.

Being realistic and achievable will set you up for success.

Break down goals into smaller goals

Looking to the next 12 months can make you want to go big. But large goals can be overwhelming which can lead to us giving up.

Take the time to break down your larger yearly goals into smaller, more manageable tasks. For example, if you want to run a marathon, start by running short distances and gradually increase your mileage.

Create a roadmap

With 12 months at our feet, you can easily create a roadmap for yourself that can provide step-by-step plans for how you will achieve your goals.

You can schedule specific times to work on your goals and outline what you need to do each day, week or month. It’s all about you; so, make the goals for you.

Track Your Progress

You can maintain a goals’ journal, utilize an app that tracks your progress or maintain a checklist to monitor to do this.

One of the most inspiring things you can do is see how far you’ve come in achieving your goals. You can be your own great motivator.

Stay flexible

While peeing into the next 12 months, we can get a bit excited about the predictable and the unpredictable. The unpredictable aspects of the year have a tendency to knock us off our path at times.

So, when you encounter these setbacks or if your circumstances change, then be willing to adjust your goals and plan accordingly. Forgiving yourself is a good way to hop back onto the journey.

Seek support from the people in your life

Sometimes, when we share our resolutions with friends and family, we can develop shame for failing or falling off the wagon. But, your friends and family can be your greatest resource for encouragement and help.

Share your resolutions with them and give them the chance to offer support and accountability. You might also join a group or community with similar goals.

Reward yourself

It’s good to celebrate your achievements, regardless of how small. Rewards are a great way to motivate yourself to keep going.

Stay positive

It’s normal to have ups and downs. Stay positive and don’t be too hard on yourself if you face setbacks.

Review and reflect

Regularly review your goals and the progress you’ve made. Reflect on what’s working and what is not working. Make any adjustments as needed.

The most important thing to remember about setting New Year’s resolutions is that it is about the journey and not the destination. While you may reach all of your goals, there is also the chance that you may not. But that’s okay.