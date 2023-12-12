HONOLULU (KHON2) — As more and more people begin to understand the consequences of consumption without boundaries, the drive to begin establishing eco-friendly holiday traditions is rising.

It’s easy to have a green Christmas. It involves making simple environmentally conscious choices that have the goal of reducing waste and minimizing the environmental impact your choices have during the holiday season.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

So, KHON2.com has come up with some tips to have an eco-friendlier celebration:

Decorations

Decorations are one of the best parts of the holiday season. It’s important that decorations speak to your creative flare. So, you can use natural materials like pinecones, holly or recyclable materials for decorations. Consider reusable or homemade ornaments to minimize plastic waste.

LED lights

Who doesn’t love lights for Christmas? The more the merrier, right? You can easily switch to energy-efficient LED lights for decorating your home. Most of us have made this switch already. You can set them on timers to conserve even more electricity.

Sustainable gifts

It’s easy to opt for gifts that are eco-friendly, durable or contribute to sustainability in Hawaiʻi. There are lots of local businesses that specialize in eco-friendly products.

Support local

This goes part and parcel with sustainable gifts. You can purchase gifts from local artisans or small businesses to reduce carbon emissions from shipping and support our local business community.

Wrapping paper alternatives

So much waste comes from packaging. You can use recycled or reusable materials for gift wrapping like newspaper, fabric, or brown paper. Avoid glossy or metallic wrapping paper that can’t be recycled.

Food waste reduction

Something simple and easy to do is planning your meals. You can go to any of our numerous famers’ markets where you can buy local and organic produce. Be mindful in order to avoid overbuying. This is a great way to minimize food waste. You can also consider composting food scraps.

Recycle and reuse

Make an effort to encourage recycling amongst your friends and family. You can do this by providing clearly marked recycle bins during your holiday gatherings. Reusing decorations and materials from year to year is a major factor in creating a more sustainable holiday experience.

Gift experiences

This is a fun one. Gifting experiences rather than material items, such as concert tickets, spa treatments or cooking classes, reduce waste and create lasting memories.

Carpool or public transport

One easy thing to do is to carpool or take public transportation when attending holiday events or gatherings. This can reduce your carbon footprint quite significantly.

Donate or volunteer

There are many opportunities to volunteer around the islands during the Christmas season. Consider donating to charities or volunteering your time to help those in need during the holiday season. It’s a meaningful way to give back and reduce unnecessary consumption.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

By integrating these fun and easy practices into your holiday routines and celebrations, you can enjoy a festive season while also contributing to a healthier planet.