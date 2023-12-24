HONOLULU (KHON2) — The weekend before Christmas is quickly approaching. There’s lots of parties and gatherings that will keep us entertained.

But there with so many things happening in our lives that keep us really busy, KHON2.com decided to create a definitive guide on how to prepare a charcuterie board for that party you’re going to attend.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Creating the best charcuterie board involves a mix of creativity, balance and catering to various tastes. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you assemble an impressive and delicious charcuterie board.

Steps to make charcuterie board

Choose Your Board: Select a large wooden board or platter. The size depends on the number of people you’re serving. Select a Variety of Meats: Include a range of flavors and textures. Common choices are prosciutto, salami, chorizo and coppa. Aim for 2-3 ounces of meat per person. Add Different Cheeses: Choose a mix of hard and soft cheeses. Think about including options like cheddar, brie, gouda and blue cheese. Include Bread and Crackers: Offer a variety of bread and crackers. Baguette slices, breadsticks and different types of crackers add texture and variety. Add Fruits and Nuts: Fresh and dried fruits like grapes, berries, apricots and figs add sweetness and color. Nuts like almonds or walnuts provide a crunchy texture. Include Pickles and Olives: These add acidity and brightness to balance the richness of the meats and cheeses. Condiments and Spreads: Honey, mustard, fruit preserves and hummus can enhance the flavors on your board. Arrange with Creativity: Place the cheeses and meats on the board first, as they are the main attractions. Then fill in the gaps with the smaller items like fruits, nuts and condiments. Garnishes: Use fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme to add a decorative touch and aroma. Serve at the Right Temperature: Allow the cheeses to come to room temperature before serving for the best flavor.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Remember, the key to a great charcuterie board is variety and balance in flavors, textures and colors. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different combinations and add your personal touch!

What is charcuterie?

The term “charcuterie” comes from 15th century French and is derived from the words “chair” meaning “flesh” and “cuit” which means “cooked”. It refers to the art of preparing and assembling cured meats and other meat products in an easy yet appealing arrangement.

Historically, charcuterie specifically involved pork products, but it has since expanded to include other types of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, relishes, pickles, jams and other treats.

In a broader sense, charcuterie encompasses a variety of techniques for preserving meats, such as salting, curing, smoking and drying. These techniques were essential before the advent of modern refrigeration, as they allowed meat to be stored for extended periods without spoiling.

Today, charcuterie is often associated with a platter or board that features a diverse selection of these prepared meat products. This can include items like sausages, bacon, ham, pâtés, terrines and other specialty meats. Often, charcuterie boards are accompanied by complementary items like cheeses, bread, fruits, nuts and pickles, making them popular for gatherings and social occasions where they are enjoyed for their variety and flavor.

History

If you’re taking a charcuterie board to your next party, then having a bit of trivia to go along with it can really enrich the experience.

Charcuterie, as a culinary art, has its roots in ancient times; but it was significantly developed and refined in France. The word “charcuterie” itself is French, and it developed in the late 15th century. It refers to the products, particularly meats, made and sold by charcutiers, the craftsmen responsible for preparing these meat products.

The practice of charcuterie can be traced back to the first civilizations, where preserving meat was essential for survival before the invention of refrigeration. Various cultures have had their own methods of curing meats, but the French charcuterie has become particularly renowned for its variety, quality and culinary sophistication. It includes a wide range of products like sausages, bacon, ham, pâtés and terrines.

The development of charcuterie as a specialized trade in France occurred during the Middle Ages. The guild system in medieval France played a significant role in this, as it established strict regulations on the production and sale of food products, including meat. This led to the emergence of charcutiers as professionals in their own right, distinct from butchers, who were responsible for slaughtering animals and selling fresh meat.

Charcuterie has since evolved and spread globally, with many regions adapting it to their local ingredients and culinary traditions. However, the fundamental techniques and principles of meat curing and preservation that define charcuterie have remained largely consistent over the centuries.