HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re young and talented and hoping to break into the entertainment industry, then this talent search might be your big break.

Co-founded by “Saturday Night Live” comedian Kenan Thompson, “Young Stars 360” is a national talent search and workshop for aspiring young performers.

As part of a 12-city tour, they’ll be in Hawaiʻi to discover and empower youth and help parents navigate the entertainment industry.

“They get to have just an experience that kind of shows them what it would be like to be a star. So that’s why we call it the Young Stars 360 Experience. And, the parents on the other hand, they can expect to connect with, again, some of the top influential local people as well as learn from them and us,” said Cherie Buchanan co-creator and Executive Producer of Young Stars 360.

They’ll be here this Sunday, April 16 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Honolulu.

The talent search is open for youth between the ages of 5 and 17 years old.