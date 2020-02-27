Young Progressives Demanding Action host beer tasting event for electoral reform

The Young Progressives Demanding Action (YPDA) Hawaii chapter is hosting a beer tasting event tonight to demonstrate ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting is an electoral reform that would change how voting in political elections works.

“Instead of just casting a vote for your candidate,” said YPDA co-chair Will Caron, “you actually rank the candidates in order of preference. Then the ballots are counted up and we look at first choices.”

If a candidate wins the majority of first-choice votes, the election is over. However, elections with multiple candidates rarely work out that way. Ranked-choice voting would then take into account voters’ second and third choices.

“We eliminate the candidate with the least first choice votes. Normally people who voted for that candidate would be out of luck, but with ranked-choice voting we look at their second choices and we redistribute those second choice votes to their candidate. We continue to do that round after round until there is a winner.

“What we end up with is a candidate who actually has broad support. Whether it was your first, second or third choice, you’ll find a candidate that most people can support. It ends up giving you a more accurate pulse on what the electorate wants, and rewards candidates who campaign on what that pulse is. It really encourages candidates to talk to everybody and build that broad base of consensus.”

To demonstrate this concept, YPDA is hosting a beer-tasting event, where participants will taste beers and vote on them with ranked-choice voting.

The beer-tasting will go from 5:30-7:00 pm tonight at Beer Lab HI on 1010 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI, 96826. The event is 21 and over.